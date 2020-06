Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this VERY WELL KEPT 4bed 2bth home located in established Glen Oaks subdivision. Over 1800 sqft and surrounded by mature oaks. Enjoy entertaining under your large covered rear patio. Yes, in addition to refrigerator,stove and dishwasher there is also a washer and dryer for tenant's use. Pets are negotiable and school district is Northside