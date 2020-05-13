All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

5047 AYRSHIRE

5047 Ayrshire · No Longer Available
Location

5047 Ayrshire, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
refrigerator
Great 2/1 rental with backyard oasis! - ON MARKET 5/20: Well maintained duplex featuring this 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit. Back yard features paved, terraced area with fire pit, storage unit and deck...beautifully landscaped area requiring minimal maintenance. Kitchen has new countertop and all new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Convenient location to restaurants, shopping, schools and IH 35. Quick commute to Randolph AFB and Fort Sam, as well as other major employers. Tenants split water bill 50/50. Tenants must participate in Filter Easy program at $20/mth

(RLNE2108294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5047 AYRSHIRE have any available units?
5047 AYRSHIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5047 AYRSHIRE have?
Some of 5047 AYRSHIRE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5047 AYRSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
5047 AYRSHIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5047 AYRSHIRE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5047 AYRSHIRE is pet friendly.
Does 5047 AYRSHIRE offer parking?
No, 5047 AYRSHIRE does not offer parking.
Does 5047 AYRSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5047 AYRSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5047 AYRSHIRE have a pool?
No, 5047 AYRSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 5047 AYRSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 5047 AYRSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 5047 AYRSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5047 AYRSHIRE does not have units with dishwashers.
