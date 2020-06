Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Spacious single-story home in NE San Antonio*Beautiful custom cabinetry in the kitchen* Laminate flooring in the large family room*Freshly painted, this home is move-in ready*4 bedrooms*Stained decking along the rear of the home & a shed for storage* Convenient to Loop 410, 35, Ft. Sam Houston*Hurry on this one!*