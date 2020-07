Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Home located in popular Garden Ct. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home features new int. and ext. paint, new appliances, new carpet and updated fixtures. The roof was just installed (1/4/19)and the hot water heater in 2017, easy access to 410, 35 and Wurzbach Pkwy. Schedule a showing wont last long at this price.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.