San Antonio, TX
Savannah Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

Savannah Oaks

14614 Vance Jackson Rd · (210) 879-7141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Save up to $1,000 off the first month's rent of your new one- or two-bedroom apartment! Add even more savings with our reduced application fee! Restrictions may apply. Learn more on your virtual tour!
Location

14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06203 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 04208 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 13206 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02204 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 09207 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 08302 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savannah Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
e-payments
pool table
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. Perfect for entertaining, every well-appointed home contains unique features like vaulted ceilings and a washer and dryer included. Beyond your door, our vibrant community is an extension of your home, offering a variety of extras to help you get the most out of every day, including a clubhouse and a swimming pool. Go ahead. Make your move. A luxury home at Savannah Oaks is waiting for you. Start with a personalized virtual tour, apply completely online, and benefit from our no-touch move-in process. Your perfect place is available today with flexible lease terms and furnished options. Contact Savannah Oaks's accommodating team for a personal assistant along every step of the way, and let Savannah Oaks safely get you into your perfect place today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $350 non-refundable pet fee for each pet
limit: 2
restrictions: There is a weight limit of 70 pounds per pet, and aggressive breeds are prohibited.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Savannah Oaks have any available units?
Savannah Oaks has 24 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Savannah Oaks have?
Some of Savannah Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savannah Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Savannah Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Save up to $1,000 off the first month's rent of your new one- or two-bedroom apartment! Add even more savings with our reduced application fee! Restrictions may apply. Learn more on your virtual tour!
Is Savannah Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Savannah Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Savannah Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Savannah Oaks offers parking.
Does Savannah Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Savannah Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Savannah Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Savannah Oaks has a pool.
Does Savannah Oaks have accessible units?
No, Savannah Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Savannah Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Savannah Oaks has units with dishwashers.
