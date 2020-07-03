Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park e-payments pool table

You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. Perfect for entertaining, every well-appointed home contains unique features like vaulted ceilings and a washer and dryer included. Beyond your door, our vibrant community is an extension of your home, offering a variety of extras to help you get the most out of every day, including a clubhouse and a swimming pool. Go ahead. Make your move. A luxury home at Savannah Oaks is waiting for you. Start with a personalized virtual tour, apply completely online, and benefit from our no-touch move-in process. Your perfect place is available today with flexible lease terms and furnished options. Contact Savannah Oaks's accommodating team for a personal assistant along every step of the way, and let Savannah Oaks safely get you into your perfect place today!