All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4439 Misty Springs Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4439 Misty Springs Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

4439 Misty Springs Dr.

4439 Misty Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4439 Misty Springs Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4439 Misty Springs Dr. Available 04/07/20 Spacious 3 bedroom w/ 2.5 Baths minutes from Fort Sam Houston - Available for April move in! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home is just minutes from Fort Sam Houston and I-35. It features an open floor plan downstairs with a spacious living room. It also has a backyard great for entertaining and covered back porch. This property won't last long. Call us now!!!

***Showings Unavailable at this Time***

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-93be8428-56d2-45b7-9f10-5d5a3652b69a

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5615079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 Misty Springs Dr. have any available units?
4439 Misty Springs Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4439 Misty Springs Dr. have?
Some of 4439 Misty Springs Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4439 Misty Springs Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4439 Misty Springs Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 Misty Springs Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4439 Misty Springs Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4439 Misty Springs Dr. offer parking?
No, 4439 Misty Springs Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4439 Misty Springs Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4439 Misty Springs Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 Misty Springs Dr. have a pool?
No, 4439 Misty Springs Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4439 Misty Springs Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4439 Misty Springs Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 Misty Springs Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4439 Misty Springs Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Villages of Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio