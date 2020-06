Amenities

Great Rental located in the Northeast side of San Antonio. This home has been updated inside to including (New Flooring, New Paint and Appliances). Refridge, Washer, & Dryer conveys when you lease this home. You will be close to IH 410, IH 35, Ft Sam Houston, Rackspace, & Shopping is nearby!!! Don't miss your opportunity to lease this home!!!