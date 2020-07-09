4134 Sunrise Glade

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly Remodeled Home! - Gorgeous renovation in northeast San Antonio! This freshly remodeled home will captivate any new family and the gorgeous finishes will stand the test of time. The garage conversion adds an extra bedroom and the careful finishes will excite everyone. Includes new HVAC and appliances as well as fresh granite countertops. Entertain on the covered patio and open yard. Come view it today before it's gone!



(RLNE5776974)