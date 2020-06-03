All apartments in San Antonio
4031 Oakhaven St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4031 Oakhaven St

4031 Oakhaven Street · No Longer Available
Location

4031 Oakhaven Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Greater Marymont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property Description
Lovely 2-Story home in NE San Antonio. Come out and see this home with character. Master Bedroom is located on the 1st floor, remaining bedrooms are upstairs, stainless steel appliances, 2-car garage, and enclosed back patio. A must see!SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Oakhaven St have any available units?
4031 Oakhaven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Oakhaven St have?
Some of 4031 Oakhaven St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Oakhaven St currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Oakhaven St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Oakhaven St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 Oakhaven St is pet friendly.
Does 4031 Oakhaven St offer parking?
Yes, 4031 Oakhaven St does offer parking.
Does 4031 Oakhaven St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 Oakhaven St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Oakhaven St have a pool?
No, 4031 Oakhaven St does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Oakhaven St have accessible units?
No, 4031 Oakhaven St does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Oakhaven St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 Oakhaven St does not have units with dishwashers.
