4031 Oakhaven St

Lovely 2-Story home in NE San Antonio. Come out and see this home with character. Master Bedroom is located on the 1st floor, remaining bedrooms are upstairs, stainless steel appliances, 2-car garage, and enclosed back patio. A must see!SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.