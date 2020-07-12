/
thousand oaks
208 Apartments for rent in Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
20 Units Available
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
23 Units Available
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
982 sqft
Located on Henderson Pass with easy access to the Randolph Air force Base, The Riverwalk and The Alamo. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and upgraded fixtures.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
16500 HENDERSON PASS
16500 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a secluded and prestigious neighborhood, this beautiful community welcomes you home to a relaxed atmosphere and a new beginning.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2255 Thousand Oaks Dr
2255 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to own this Gorgeous 2nd Floor Condo in the desirable THOUSAND OAKS within the NEISD Community. Enjoy this spacious upper level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo.
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$791
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
936 sqft
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
14 Units Available
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with oak cabinetry and built-in microwaves. Tenants get access to a resident lounge with WiFi. Close to Loop 1604. By McAllister Park if you ever need to get away to nature.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Caleta Beach
145 Caleta Beach, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1498 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms two story townhouse in a private gated community, large open living and dining area, granite counter tops, 2 fireplaces, carport and garage parking, access to community pool, easy access to shopping centers on
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16530 Redland Ranch
16530 Redland Ranch, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2173 sqft
16530 Redland Ranch - Beautiful, well-kept 1 story 4/2/2 home in the desirable, gated Redland Ranch subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15560 Henderson Pass
15560 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
960 sqft
Perfect balance between comfort and convenience ( near shopping, library entertainment and restaurants GREAT VALUE Swimming pool Fitness center Pet friendly Discounted cable and Internet services available Onsite management and staffQuick turn
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2650 THOUSAND OAKS
2650 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1116 sqft
Come home to a beautiful and unique community, abundant with large oak trees, amenities and elegant features. Live only minutes from the airport, premier shopping, featured restaurants, entertainment and employment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14914 Oak Summit
14914 Oak Summit, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1687 sqft
North Central SA - Thousand Oaks / 281 / 1604 - Wonderful location inside Loop 1604 near 281. Two story house with fireplace in family room. Balcony access from the bedrooms. No carpet.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2626 THOUSAND OAKS
2626 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
690 sqft
This perfectly located property puts you near Loop 1604 and Hwy 281 and allows easy access to any area of San Antonio. Superior amenities await including a huge fitness studio, sparkling pool, indoor hot tub, sauna and grand clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2608 Grayson Way
2608 Grayson Way, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Great location with quick access to 1604 and 281. This nicely upgraded townhome offers nearby shopping, schools, and entertainment. Yard maintenance is provided by the HOA.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1710 Copper Hill Dr
1710 Copper Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1859 sqft
Instantly feel at home in this one-of-a-kind spaciously designed floor plan perfect for both family and entertaining. Stunning wood floors in the living and dining areas plus two fireplaces - one in the living and one in the master suite - very cozy.
Results within 5 miles of Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
33 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1469 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1398 sqft
Minutes from Natural Bridge Caverns and Six Flags. An updated community featuring 360-degree canyon views. On-site pool and grill area. Spacious interiors with modern appliances and open floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
69 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
