college park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
191 Apartments for rent in College Park, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
968 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Come home to stylish design and lush surroundings at Montecito.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$585
1111 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$580
1731 sqft
Tetro Student Village features luxury off-campus apartments near the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), conveniently located directly across the street from campus and the first stop on the UTSA shuttle route.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
7535 Rainlilly Cove
7535 Rain Lilly Cove, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2221 sqft
Beautiful and extensively remodeled home;Soaring ceilings, Premium touches with granite counter-tops,new cabinets,matching stainless GE appliances,custom American Standard stainless sink,wainscoting and crown molding,new light fixtures & bath
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
13710 Pebble Ranch
13710 Pebble Ranch, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Great location minutes from UTSA Valero La Cantera USAA. Neutral colors great floor plan. Refrigerator washer and dryer included
Results within 1 mile of College Park
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1191 sqft
Champions Gate Apartments is conveniently located at 12639 S. Hausman Rd in San Antonio, TX and offers quick and easy access to some of San Antonio's premier shopping and dining experiences at the upscale Shops at La Cantera.
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
30 Units Available
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
837 sqft
Chase Hill Apartments in San Antonio feature classic Texas styling on the exterior and updated interiors with hardwood flooring. Private balconies allow you to relax in the fresh air.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
21 Units Available
Campus Side
14500 Roadrunner Way, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
644 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Campus Side in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7523 Corian Park Dr
7523 Corian Park Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 310505 Newly remodeled three bedroom house, minutes away from UTSA and Medical Center, available July 1st, 2020. Close to shopping and 1604.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8415 Eagle Peak 1
8415 Eagle Peak, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2050 sqft
8415 Eagle Peak - Beautiful 3/2 /2 single level home in the Arbor at Sonoma Ranch. Garden tub, separate shower, all tile floors, covered patio, energy efficient, formal dining area, eat in kitchen, large family room and huge pantry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13142 Woller Path
13142 Woller Path, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1520 sqft
GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO UTSA - Nice home with open floor plan with spacious family room and large eat-in kitchen. Laminate wood floors and tile it the kitchen. Light and bright, with lush backyard and lots of shade.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
8922 Saxon Forest
8922 Saxon Forest, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3309 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan separate dining, and plantation shutters throughout the home. Large gourmet kitchen with lots of counter space, pantry, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8815 Gustine Dr
8815 Gustine Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1991 sqft
8815 Gustine Dr Available 08/07/20 Updated & impeccably kept open floorplan w/ high ceilings - Updated & impeccably kept open floorplan w/ high ceilings, gorgeous tilework in all areas except bedrooms, plantation shutters & ceiling fans throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
14622 Tioga Bend
14622 Tioga Bend, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2002 sqft
Fantastic corner lot/ one story home in the sought after community of Arbor at Sonoma Ranch! Minutes from 1604, I10, UTSA, and La Cantera. Elegant marble floors and wood floors in secondary bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13131 Essen Forrest
13131 Essen Forest, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1655 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms and 2-bathroom single family house in Helotes, the unit is equipped with a kitchen that includes a gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, the unit also includes WD hookups, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, electric heating system,
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
7559 TANTARA CT
7559 Tantara Court, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! THIS LOVELY 3BED 2BATH IS LOCATED VERY NEAR TO UTSA, NW VISTA COLLEGE, THE RIM. LA CANTERA AND FIESTA TEXAS!!! THIS HOME OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A GORGEOUS BACKYARD AND GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
7829 SANDPIPER PARK DR
7829 Sandpiper Park, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
Great home in Parkwood**2 living / 2 eating areas**open kitchen / breakfast / family room with lots of ceramic tile flooring**split floor plan with master bedroom in back**4 sided brick - great for utilities**easy access to UTSA / Medical Center /
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
8643 EAGLE PEAK
8643 Eagle Peak, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2346 sqft
Location!!! This beautiful meticulously well-maintained, solid 3/2.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
8211 SETTING MOON
8211 Setting Moon, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
3131 sqft
Location!!! Just off 1604 and close to UTSA, La Cantera, Fiesta, Costco, I-10, etc. Within walking distance to the great schools: Beard EM and Hector Garcia MS. This beautiful meticulously well-maintained, solid 4/2.
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
8806 Imperial Cross
8806 Imperial Cross, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2138 sqft
You'll love the new wood laminate flooring in this beautiful one story featuring an open and inviting family room with corner fireplace and art niche. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking, and refrigerator.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7347 Corian Park Dr
7347 Corian Park Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1821 sqft
7347 Corian Park Dr Available 07/20/20 7347 Corian Park - BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY 4-BEDROOM HOME WITH SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, FIREPLACE. HAS GREAT CURB APPEAL. REFRIGERATOR AND BUILT IN MICROWAVE. HOME FEATURES LARGE INDOOR PANTRY/LAUNDRY ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of College Park
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
35 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
