Northwest Vista College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
21 Apartments For Rent Near Northwest Vista College
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
20 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$878
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fifty02 Westover Hills in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
29 Units Available
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
Minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio. Award-winning eco-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and luxury clubhouse modeled after a Texas farmhouse. Select apartments boast Hill Country views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1362 sqft
This hip community is just a short drive to Sea World and the Ingram Park Mall. Community features include a cyber caf̩, resort-style pool and a dog park. Apartments include gourmet kitchens and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location just steps from Hyatt Hill Country Golf Club. Pet-friendly community features gym, pool, pool table, clubhouse,and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 PM
52 Units Available
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1250 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments located right off SR 151, near Lackland Air Force Base. All units have fireplaces, extra storage, and hardwood floors. Carports and detached garage spaces available with fee. Pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
21 Units Available
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1272 sqft
Close to SeaWorld San Antonio and the Raymond E. Stotzer Jr. Freeway. Modern units feature hardwood floors and dishwasher. Enjoy convenient apartment community features, including garage and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 PM
52 Units Available
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1210 sqft
Hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings and custom finishes inside apartments. Relax with convenient amenities right at home: 24-hour gym, movie room with recliners, pool, dog park and much more. Great location near dining and Sea World.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Oak Creek
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1365 sqft
Handsome apartments located on the Anderson Loop south of Wiseman Boulevard. Fantastic pool, outdoor and common areas with 24-hour gym. Units offer contemporary design with granite counters and plenty of open living space.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,309
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Birdsong’s distinctive rental community has a warm, sociable energy that touches every acre, with collections of modern two-story farmhouse cottages and single family homes surrounding shared green spaces.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
11406 Wake Robin
11406 Wake Robin, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3218 sqft
Awesome almost new home in corner lot!!! Gated community in growing Alamo Ranch. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This 5 Bedroom home will not last!! All bedrooms downstairs, nice layout & natural lighting.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10203 Boxing Pass
10203 Boxing Pass, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Single Family House Westover Crossing, the unit is equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit also includes WD hookups,
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
9850 WESTOVER HILLS BLVD
9850 Westover Hills Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1305 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Would you like to be one of the lucky ones who gets to call this amazing property home? Why wait when you can take advantage of the opportunity today! The location is in Northwest San Antonio near major employers yet away from the hectic city pace.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2210 Rogers Road
2210 Rogers Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
2039 sqft
Fresh yet classic, peaceful yet dynamic, this community offers a one-of-a-kind living experience! Live only minutes from Highway 151, 410 and 1604 in the prestigious Westover Hills near the Hyatt Hill Country Resort and Golf Course! Community
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Sierra Springs
1330 Lion King
1330 Lion King, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1578 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 car garage in desirable Spring Vsta - Cute 1 story home in Spring Vistas. Neutral colors throughout. New vinyl floors in all living areas. Tile in all wet areas and new carpet in all bedrooms. Open floor plan.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
9514 BERTRAM ST
9514 Bertram Street, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2824 sqft
Beautiful Custom Executive Home In Gated Community Near Hyatt Golf Course. All 4 bedrooms downstairs. Large game room (21 x 17) with Wet Bar upstairs with half bath. Beautifully laminated flooring thru out the home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
11911 Bailey Hills
11911 Bailey Hills, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,890
2965 sqft
Beautiful home, move-in ready! Great layout with an owners suite and a second bedroom with a full bath downstairs. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel gas cooktop, granite countertops and plenty of storage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
3010 W. Loop 1604 N
3010 West Loop 1604 North, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
693 sqft
Live right around the corner from SeaWorld, with easy access to Loop 1604 and Hwy 151! Enjoy the many perks of living here including valet trash pick-up, a relaxing swimming pool, a game room with a Wii, Playstation and Xbox, enchanting landscaping,
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Vistas - Sierra Springs
10614 LION PATH
10614 Lion Path, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2796 sqft
Lovely Two-story home on a corner lot in culdesac. Home boast pride of ownership and maintenance. Includes, Large Master bdrm\bath\huge walk in closet & jetted tub, Dbl vanity, linen closet, etc. Large secondary bedrooms w/walk in closets.
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
730 Butler Point
730 Butler Point, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1975 sqft
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
10023 Moffit Dr.
10023 Moffitt Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2802 sqft
- (RLNE5924990)