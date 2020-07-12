/
/
/
greater marymont
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
245 Apartments for rent in Greater Marymont, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
33 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
23 Units Available
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 7 at 10:01am
8 Units Available
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. On-site pool, clubhouse and gym available. Conveniently located near the shopping and dining venues along I-410.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3678 Hidden Dr #103 - 1
3678 Hidden Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1745 sqft
Light and bright corner unit on 2nd floor. Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath condo unit at The Heather. Chef's kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms, Master complete with 2 walk-in closets, ensuite bath.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8702 Village Dr
8702 Village Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
Nice two bedroom. Pool and clubhouse on property. All bills paid. Convenient location.65.00 application fee per person over 18.
Results within 1 mile of Greater Marymont
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
42 Units Available
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1029 sqft
Oakstone Apartment Homes offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with large kitchens with separate dining areas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$704
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
966 sqft
Recently renovated. This gated community offers pools, spacious closets, a sand volleyball court, designer paint schemes and full-size washer/dryer connections. Off Austin Highway, just inside the loop in Northeast San Antonio.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
9 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
44 Units Available
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1133 sqft
Luxury community has units with dishwasher, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Residents of the community can enjoy easy access to I-35 and NE Loop of 410. Residents can enjoy covered parking, gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
567 sqft
Welcome to Aguila Oaks Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
Sungate Apartments offers spacious 1 bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
936 sqft
Luxury apartments with rainfall showerheads, black tile backsplash and sleek black appliances. Relax in the clubhouse or resort-style pool. Within walking distance of Lady Bird Johnson Park.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4303 Sun Gate Street
4303 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1162 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property has several upgrades, ceramic tile and laminate floors throughout. Lovely stone wall separating living and dining area. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and new stove.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1983 OAKWELL FARMS
1983 Oakwell Farms Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a fantastic residential environment with excellent service, incredible amenities and luxury residence features! The amenities, beauty and customer service will blow you away! You?ll find a 24-hour fitness center, two clothes care centers,
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
88 OAKWELL FARMS PKWY
88 Oakwell Farms Parkway, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1837 sqft
Exceptional and well card for garden home in the desirable and gated community of Oakwell Farms Subdivision. Wood floors, plantation shutters throughout, this lovely home offers an open floor plan, high ceilings and natural light.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10527 Perrin Beitel Unit C102
10527 Perrin Beitel Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 1 BR CONDO IN DESIRED GATED COMMUNITY*EASY ACCESS TO I35, 410, AND SHOPPING*UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING A REFRIGERATOR AND STACKED WASHER/DRYER COMBO*WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE*STOVE AND MICROWAVE - NICE 1 BR CONDO IN DESIRED GATED COMMUNITY*EASY
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3243 Nacogdoches Rd Apt 1305
3243 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
670 sqft
Conveniently located 1st floor townhome Just outside of 410 near Alamo Heights. Close to shopping, school, bus lines and entertainment. Community Pool and Clubhouse only a few steps away. Ceramic tile throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4231 Eagle Nest
4231 Eagle Nest Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1405 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM FEATURING TWO LIVING AREAS*HIGH CEILINGS*REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*EASY ACCESS TO 410, 35, AIRPORT, FT.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
10631 Nacogdoches Rd.
10631 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
724 sqft
Stylish and serene, Cielos secluded, yet convenient location offers suburban living with an urban atmosphere. Exceptionally large floorplans are accented with extras for all your lifestyle needs and comforts.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2600 N.E. LOOP 410
2600 Northeast Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed to pamper you in a unique style of living, this one-of-a-kind community offers exceptional design and unbelievable amenities to assure you'll never be bored.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXTimberwood Park, TX