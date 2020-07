Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

4018 NW Loop 410 Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Guest House - $25 monthly discount for a 2 year lease.

Beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom home with separate entrance.

Appliances include refrigerator, range-oven, microwave, washer and dryer.

Parking is available in front of the home.

No pets.

Possibility to rent it fully furnished with utilities included.

Please contact us for details or for a showing.



(RLNE4415218)