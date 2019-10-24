All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

338 Saint George

338 Saint George · No Longer Available
Location

338 Saint George, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

(RLNE4773196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Saint George have any available units?
338 Saint George doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 338 Saint George currently offering any rent specials?
338 Saint George is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Saint George pet-friendly?
No, 338 Saint George is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 338 Saint George offer parking?
No, 338 Saint George does not offer parking.
Does 338 Saint George have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Saint George does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Saint George have a pool?
No, 338 Saint George does not have a pool.
Does 338 Saint George have accessible units?
No, 338 Saint George does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Saint George have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Saint George does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Saint George have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Saint George does not have units with air conditioning.
