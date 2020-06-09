All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:17 AM

3010 W. Loop 1604 N

3010 West Loop 1604 North · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3010 West Loop 1604 North, San Antonio, TX 78251
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$896

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
dog park
trash valet
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
game room
pool
internet access
trash valet
Live right around the corner from SeaWorld, with easy access to Loop 1604 and Hwy 151! Enjoy the many perks of living here including valet trash pick-up, a relaxing swimming pool, a game room with a Wii, Playstation and Xbox, enchanting landscaping, a grand clubhouse, dog park and planned social events. Credit cards are accepted, large pets are welcome and there's free Wi-Fi in common areas. Come and join the many happy residents here at this beautiful property! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 W. Loop 1604 N have any available units?
3010 W. Loop 1604 N has a unit available for $896 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 W. Loop 1604 N have?
Some of 3010 W. Loop 1604 N's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 W. Loop 1604 N currently offering any rent specials?
3010 W. Loop 1604 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 W. Loop 1604 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 W. Loop 1604 N is pet friendly.
Does 3010 W. Loop 1604 N offer parking?
No, 3010 W. Loop 1604 N does not offer parking.
Does 3010 W. Loop 1604 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 W. Loop 1604 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 W. Loop 1604 N have a pool?
Yes, 3010 W. Loop 1604 N has a pool.
Does 3010 W. Loop 1604 N have accessible units?
No, 3010 W. Loop 1604 N does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 W. Loop 1604 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 W. Loop 1604 N does not have units with dishwashers.
