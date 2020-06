Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Northwood. This home has recently had new carpet installed, full interior paint and tile installed. New upgraded light fixtures have been installed in the main living areas. This home has a bright and open floor plan. French doors open up to a large covered patio with a huge yard and storage shed.