---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/466097f070 ---- Freshly painted and new flooring 2/2 with carport! Unit is close to 410 and around shopping areas. Unit also has fenced back yard & new flooring carpet and vinyl plank. Come out and see this great unit today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly and $50/mo for water. *** No Pets***
12 Months Courtyard Disposal Fence Walk In Closet(S)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2738 Woodbury have any available units?
2738 Woodbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.