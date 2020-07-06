2738 Woodbury

Amenities

garbage disposal carport walk in closets air conditioning courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/466097f070 ---- Freshly painted and new flooring 2/2 with carport! Unit is close to 410 and around shopping areas. Unit also has fenced back yard & new flooring carpet and vinyl plank. Come out and see this great unit today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly and $50/mo for water. *** No Pets***



12 Months Courtyard Disposal Fence Walk In Closet(S)