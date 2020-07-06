All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

2738 Woodbury

2738 Woodbury St · No Longer Available
Location

2738 Woodbury St, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

garbage disposal
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/466097f070 ---- Freshly painted and new flooring 2/2 with carport! Unit is close to 410 and around shopping areas. Unit also has fenced back yard & new flooring carpet and vinyl plank. Come out and see this great unit today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly and $50/mo for water. *** No Pets***

12 Months Courtyard Disposal Fence Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 Woodbury have any available units?
2738 Woodbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2738 Woodbury have?
Some of 2738 Woodbury's amenities include garbage disposal, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 Woodbury currently offering any rent specials?
2738 Woodbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 Woodbury pet-friendly?
No, 2738 Woodbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2738 Woodbury offer parking?
Yes, 2738 Woodbury offers parking.
Does 2738 Woodbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 Woodbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 Woodbury have a pool?
No, 2738 Woodbury does not have a pool.
Does 2738 Woodbury have accessible units?
No, 2738 Woodbury does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 Woodbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 2738 Woodbury does not have units with dishwashers.

