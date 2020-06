Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool

Welcome Home to this well maintained one story home in the desirable community of Encino Ridge. Property sits on a large top cul-de-sac lot and backs to a greenbelt! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus office. Open floor plan, large kitchen with breakfast area includes refrigerator. Spacious Master is towards the back for additional privacy and features garden tub & separate shower. Large and Private Backyard with Storage Shed! Community park and playground. Call NOW!