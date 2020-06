Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly ceiling fan playground fireplace refrigerator

26 Fannin Post - SUPER CLEAN 4/2.5/1 two story home in Summerwind subdivision. This charming home features living/dinning combo (fireplace is NONFUNCTIONAL), kitchen has great storage and refrigerator stays, laundry room on first floor, all bedrooms are good size and up stairs. Ceiling fans throughout home. Private, easy to maintain back yard. Owner says "no smoking on property but pets negotiable" Check out this awesome home today!



(RLNE5692981)