23615 ENCHANTED PATH

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful home for rent in the prestigious Heights of Stone Oak! This home offers 4 Bedrooms, 3-1/2 bathrooms as well as a game/theater room on the second floor! Features include all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops throughout the home. Large Kitchen that overlooks the family room & a two car garage! Covered patio with plenty of space in the backyard as well~Great amenities that your family will enjoy! Located in a gated community near schools and shopping centers. It is a Must See!