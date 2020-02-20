All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
23615 ENCHANTED PATH
23615 ENCHANTED PATH

23615 Enchanted Path
Location

23615 Enchanted Path, San Antonio, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home for rent in the prestigious Heights of Stone Oak! This home offers 4 Bedrooms, 3-1/2 bathrooms as well as a game/theater room on the second floor! Features include all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops throughout the home. Large Kitchen that overlooks the family room & a two car garage! Covered patio with plenty of space in the backyard as well~Great amenities that your family will enjoy! Located in a gated community near schools and shopping centers. It is a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23615 ENCHANTED PATH have any available units?
23615 ENCHANTED PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23615 ENCHANTED PATH have?
Some of 23615 ENCHANTED PATH's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23615 ENCHANTED PATH currently offering any rent specials?
23615 ENCHANTED PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23615 ENCHANTED PATH pet-friendly?
No, 23615 ENCHANTED PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23615 ENCHANTED PATH offer parking?
Yes, 23615 ENCHANTED PATH offers parking.
Does 23615 ENCHANTED PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23615 ENCHANTED PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23615 ENCHANTED PATH have a pool?
No, 23615 ENCHANTED PATH does not have a pool.
Does 23615 ENCHANTED PATH have accessible units?
No, 23615 ENCHANTED PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 23615 ENCHANTED PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 23615 ENCHANTED PATH does not have units with dishwashers.
