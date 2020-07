Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Owner would like to Offer 8 month Lease for $1600.00 rent amount for a June 2020 End Date**Renewal Available upon request** 12Month at List price** LOCATION! LOCATION! In the Heart of Stone Oak ~ NEISD Schools and Great Shopping ~ Large 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Over 2100 Sq Ft ~ Showing now ~Updated Kitchen, countertops, sink, and stainless steel appliances stove, dishwasher, refrigerator. Ready for Move in.