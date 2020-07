Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath Newmark home in Stonewall Ranch. Spacious interior with lots of light. Large gourmet kitchen with nice countertops, eating bar and extra storage. Open living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has garden tub and separate shower plus two walk in closets. Green belt area behind home and steel rail fence for enjoyment. Owner manages property and provides water and security monitoring.