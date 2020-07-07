215 N CENTER 109 109

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

In the heart of Downtown San Antonio stands the beautiful Vidorra Condos! This unit is one of the larger floor-plans with 2 bedrooms, each with own full bathroom, and a half bathroom downstairs totaling 1717 square feet. The first floor access and extremely convenient parking with two parking spaces just steps from your front door give you the charm of living in a high-rise without the hassle! Too many amenities to list, call me for a showing/info! Require 24 hour notice for showing please, owner occupied