Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

215 MASON

215 Mason Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 Mason Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
in unit laundry
Single Family Rental Home near the Pearl Brewery! - Just a few blocks from the Pearl! The home has spacious rooms! Washer and dryer are included.Nice historical details and close to everything downtown! BONUS: Workshop in the back of the property.

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1,100
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet (Aggressive breeds will NOT be accepted)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

215 MASON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
215 MASON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 215 MASON is pet friendly.
No, 215 MASON does not offer parking.
Yes, 215 MASON offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 215 MASON does not have a pool.
No, 215 MASON does not have accessible units.
No, 215 MASON does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 215 MASON does not have units with air conditioning.
