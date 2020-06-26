All apartments in San Antonio
2120 Monterey St

2120 Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Monterey Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Amenities

Beautiful renovated duplex with Unit 102 (on right) for rent; 5 min to downtown; Conveniently located w easy access to many San Antonio points of interest; minutes from UTSA downtown campus and Our Lady of the Lake University. 10 min from the Pearl, 8 minutes from Blue Star Central A/c and heat. Quartz countertops. All appliances included. Fenced w 2 off street parking spots. Pet fee ($200 x1 nonrefundable +$25 monthly per pet rent) and deposit (1 months rent) req; alarm installed, req activation. Renters insurance required. All utilities are tenant's responsibility. Lawn maintenance required by contracted professional, split between units. $45 per applicant over 18, nonrefundable. Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

