2120 Monterey St

Amenities
Beautiful renovated duplex with Unit 102 (on right) for rent; 5 min to downtown; Conveniently located w easy access to many San Antonio points of interest; minutes from UTSA downtown campus and Our Lady of the Lake University. 10 min from the Pearl, 8 minutes from Blue Star Central A/c and heat. Quartz countertops. All appliances included. Fenced w 2 off street parking spots. Pet fee ($200 x1 nonrefundable +$25 monthly per pet rent) and deposit (1 months rent) req; alarm installed, req activation. Renters insurance required. All utilities are tenant's responsibility. Lawn maintenance required by contracted professional, split between units. $45 per applicant over 18, nonrefundable. Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants.