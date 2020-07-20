2118 Wilson Blvd 2

Amenities
3/1 spacious DUPLEX in scenic Jefferson - Property Id: 8190
Lovely, spacious duplex apartment on 2nd floor with lots of windows and panoramic views in the scenic, tree-lined Jefferson Monticello Park neighborhood.
Available March 31
Rent Lease: $1190/ $700 deposit
No Smoking Inside PLS/Pets extra
NO application fee. App can be emailed - response in 3 hours.
SAHA, MILITARY welcome.
Tenants: For faster response, please include brief work/rent history, family income/size in query. IF using Zillow, click the box "Boost with a Renter Profile" in the "Contact Manager" feature, It really helps serious tenants stand out with a Renter Profile.
EASY ACCESS - come through back street - Canfield, park behind light blue/lavender 2--story duplex
Details: Square footage: 1290 ft
Central AC / ceiling fans
3 Bedrooms/1 bath
Large living room/Dining room
Kitchen/pantry room
Refrigerator/oven
Washer/Dryer hookups
Amenities:
Scenic Window Views
Driveway/reserved parking
Porch/Tree-lined lawn
BIG back yard fenced w/ pecan trees
Property Alarm/ cable ready
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8190
(RLNE4942505)