All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2118 Wilson Blvd 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2118 Wilson Blvd 2
Last updated June 20 2019 at 12:07 AM

2118 Wilson Blvd 2

2118 Wilson Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2118 Wilson Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 spacious DUPLEX in scenic Jefferson - Property Id: 8190

Lovely, spacious duplex apartment on 2nd floor with lots of windows and panoramic views in the scenic, tree-lined Jefferson Monticello Park neighborhood.
Available March 31

Rent Lease: $1190/ $700 deposit
No Smoking Inside PLS/Pets extra
NO application fee. App can be emailed - response in 3 hours.

SAHA, MILITARY welcome.
Tenants: For faster response, please include brief work/rent history, family income/size in query. IF using Zillow, click the box "Boost with a Renter Profile" in the "Contact Manager" feature, It really helps serious tenants stand out with a Renter Profile.
EASY ACCESS - come through back street - Canfield, park behind light blue/lavender 2--story duplex

Details: Square footage: 1290 ft
Central AC / ceiling fans
3 Bedrooms/1 bath
Large living room/Dining room
Kitchen/pantry room
Refrigerator/oven
Washer/Dryer hookups

Amenities:
Scenic Window Views
Driveway/reserved parking
Porch/Tree-lined lawn
BIG back yard fenced w/ pecan trees
Property Alarm/ cable ready
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8190
Property Id 8190

(RLNE4942505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 have any available units?
2118 Wilson Blvd 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 have?
Some of 2118 Wilson Blvd 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Wilson Blvd 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 offers parking.
Does 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 have a pool?
No, 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 have accessible units?
No, 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Wilson Blvd 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Sonterra Heights
18777 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio