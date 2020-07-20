2118 Wilson Blvd 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1 spacious DUPLEX in scenic Jefferson - Property Id: 8190



Lovely, spacious duplex apartment on 2nd floor with lots of windows and panoramic views in the scenic, tree-lined Jefferson Monticello Park neighborhood.

Available March 31



Rent Lease: $1190/ $700 deposit

No Smoking Inside PLS/Pets extra

NO application fee. App can be emailed - response in 3 hours.



SAHA, MILITARY welcome.

Tenants: For faster response, please include brief work/rent history, family income/size in query. IF using Zillow, click the box "Boost with a Renter Profile" in the "Contact Manager" feature, It really helps serious tenants stand out with a Renter Profile.

EASY ACCESS - come through back street - Canfield, park behind light blue/lavender 2--story duplex



Details: Square footage: 1290 ft

Central AC / ceiling fans

3 Bedrooms/1 bath

Large living room/Dining room

Kitchen/pantry room

Refrigerator/oven

Washer/Dryer hookups



Amenities:

Scenic Window Views

Driveway/reserved parking

Porch/Tree-lined lawn

BIG back yard fenced w/ pecan trees

Property Alarm/ cable ready

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8190

