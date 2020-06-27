Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1907 Rebeccas Trail
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM
1907 Rebeccas Trail
1907 Rebeccas Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
1907 Rebeccas Trail, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- *STYLISH & ELEGANT 2 STORY HOME* 4 BDRM, 3 BATH*LIVING ROOM HAS VAULTED CEILING, FIREPLACE, AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS*ISLAND KITCHEN*GUEST BDRM DOWN*KITCHEN HAS CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, LOTS OF CABINETS*PET RESTRICTIONS*
(RLNE5105580)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1907 Rebeccas Trail have any available units?
1907 Rebeccas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1907 Rebeccas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Rebeccas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Rebeccas Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Rebeccas Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Rebeccas Trail offer parking?
No, 1907 Rebeccas Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Rebeccas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Rebeccas Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Rebeccas Trail have a pool?
No, 1907 Rebeccas Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Rebeccas Trail have accessible units?
No, 1907 Rebeccas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Rebeccas Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Rebeccas Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Rebeccas Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Rebeccas Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
