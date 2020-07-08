All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 AM

18822 ROGERS PASS

18822 Rogers Pass · No Longer Available
Location

18822 Rogers Pass, San Antonio, TX 78258
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!! This rare 4bdrm 3bth single story gem in desirable NEISD sec of Rogers Ranch will take your breath away! Great curb appeal, lush landscape, rock/stucco finish on quiet street! House was freshly painted and brand new hardwood floors have been installed. Walk into stunning open floor plan w liv/din combo, remodeled gourmet chefs kitchen w upgraded stainless appliances & custom level 3 granite, plantation shutters throughout, closet connections. Walk out to your own backyard paradise w/ extended deck overlooking greenbelt. Community pool and park right down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18822 ROGERS PASS have any available units?
18822 ROGERS PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18822 ROGERS PASS have?
Some of 18822 ROGERS PASS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18822 ROGERS PASS currently offering any rent specials?
18822 ROGERS PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18822 ROGERS PASS pet-friendly?
No, 18822 ROGERS PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18822 ROGERS PASS offer parking?
Yes, 18822 ROGERS PASS offers parking.
Does 18822 ROGERS PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18822 ROGERS PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18822 ROGERS PASS have a pool?
Yes, 18822 ROGERS PASS has a pool.
Does 18822 ROGERS PASS have accessible units?
No, 18822 ROGERS PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 18822 ROGERS PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 18822 ROGERS PASS does not have units with dishwashers.

