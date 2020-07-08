18822 ROGERS PASS

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!!! This rare 4bdrm 3bth single story gem in desirable NEISD sec of Rogers Ranch will take your breath away! Great curb appeal, lush landscape, rock/stucco finish on quiet street! House was freshly painted and brand new hardwood floors have been installed. Walk into stunning open floor plan w liv/din combo, remodeled gourmet chefs kitchen w upgraded stainless appliances & custom level 3 granite, plantation shutters throughout, closet connections. Walk out to your own backyard paradise w/ extended deck overlooking greenbelt. Community pool and park right down the street.