18822 ROGERS PASS

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!! This rare 4bdrm 3bth single story gem in desirable NEISD sec of Rogers Ranch will take your breath away! Great curb appeal, lush landscape, rock/stucco finish on quiet street! House was freshly painted and brand new hardwood floors have been installed. Walk into stunning open floor plan w liv/din combo, remodeled gourmet chefs kitchen w upgraded stainless appliances & custom level 3 granite, plantation shutters throughout, closet connections. Walk out to your own backyard paradise w/ extended deck overlooking greenbelt. Community pool and park right down the street.