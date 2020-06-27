18702 ROGERS LK

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

GREAT LOCATION !!! close to 1604 and minutes to I 10 and 281. Beautiful home in a Gated community. Open floor plan w/ Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, Granite counter tops, Fridge included. Master retreat is downstairs with 3 bedrooms upstairs, all with walk-in closets. Formal Dinning Room, Covered deck with lots of mature trees and a playground , Large game room and separate office space with French doors. Excellent schools, and neighborhood amenities are some of the additional pluses to the area.