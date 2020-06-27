All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 18702 ROGERS LK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
18702 ROGERS LK
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

18702 ROGERS LK

18702 Rogers Lake · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18702 Rogers Lake, San Antonio, TX 78258
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
GREAT LOCATION !!! close to 1604 and minutes to I 10 and 281. Beautiful home in a Gated community. Open floor plan w/ Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, Granite counter tops, Fridge included. Master retreat is downstairs with 3 bedrooms upstairs, all with walk-in closets. Formal Dinning Room, Covered deck with lots of mature trees and a playground , Large game room and separate office space with French doors. Excellent schools, and neighborhood amenities are some of the additional pluses to the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18702 ROGERS LK have any available units?
18702 ROGERS LK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18702 ROGERS LK have?
Some of 18702 ROGERS LK's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18702 ROGERS LK currently offering any rent specials?
18702 ROGERS LK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18702 ROGERS LK pet-friendly?
No, 18702 ROGERS LK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18702 ROGERS LK offer parking?
Yes, 18702 ROGERS LK offers parking.
Does 18702 ROGERS LK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18702 ROGERS LK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18702 ROGERS LK have a pool?
No, 18702 ROGERS LK does not have a pool.
Does 18702 ROGERS LK have accessible units?
No, 18702 ROGERS LK does not have accessible units.
Does 18702 ROGERS LK have units with dishwashers?
No, 18702 ROGERS LK does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio