crown meadows
174 Apartments for rent in Crown Meadows, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1355 sqft
Found just off I-410, this award-winning community is 15 minutes from Downtown San Antonio. The units feature state-of-the-art amenities, upscale interiors and stainless appliances, in addition to a community coffee bar and outdoor TV.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
35 Units Available
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$718
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just a short drive from this property. Residents can have a relaxing cookout or simply enjoy the media room, clubhouse or pool. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Crown Meadows
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1013 sqft
Freshly renovated units with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community in West San Antonio offers pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, BBQ/grills, business center. Preferred Employer Program includes seniors 55 and older.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$979
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1031 sqft
Offering craftsman architecture and a modern touch, these apartments provide top-of-the-line finishes, premium wood vinyl flooring, granite countertops throughout the kitchens and bathrooms, and walk-in showers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
50 Units Available
The Allure
7770 Pipers Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1014 sqft
Welcome to The Allure Experience comfort and serenity at our exquisite apartment home community, The Allure.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
37 Units Available
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! The Citadel at Westpointe offers a combination of comfort, quality, and design. This community is located on Richland Hills Dr.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
23 Units Available
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1277 sqft
New apartment complex in northwest San Antonio, near SeaWorld. Each apartment has wood flooring, fireplace and walk-in closet. The complex has its own fitness center and swimming pools, plus a luxury clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with swimming pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ grill, picnic area and sports court. Located close to Sea World, Ingram Park Mall and Loop 410.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7585 INGRAM
7585 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
917 sqft
Head home to the Northwest Side of San Antonio and enjoy living in a cozy setting surrounded by large, mature oak trees. Keep fit year round by utilizing the fitness center, pools, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7771 JOE NEWTON
7771 Joe Newton Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These beautifully designed apartments were inspired by real Italian residences! When you move in here, you may never want to move out! Enjoy this uniquely-designed apartment with Texas-sized walk-in closets, a beautiful kitchen, full size washer and
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8931 Mansfield Dr
8931 Mansfield, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1552 sqft
Recently renovated home. New wood floors, new windows, new blinds, HVAC system overhauled, new ceiling fans, new appliances including washer and dryer. Excellent NISD schools within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2207 Muuga Manor
2207 Muuga Manor, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2063 sqft
Beautiful energy star 2 story home is located near NSA, Sea World, Lackland, Medical Center, SWRI, Northwest Vista Collage and other businesses near Ingram Mall.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
7727 POTRANCO RD
7727 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is home to many happy residents who like to work, live and play in style! It's surrounded by scenic views of the Texas Hill Country and it's only minutes from Sea World, Six Flags and the Hill Country Resort Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
9059 Foxgrove Way
9059 Foxgrove Way, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1863 sqft
Just in time for the Holidays! This 3/2.5 Continental home in the Meadows at the Reserves is screaming Rent Me! Enjoy this 2 story home that includes a spacious floorplan, open kitchen, lots of natural light, all bedrooms upstairs with a loft.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1823 FINLAND PALM
1823 Finland Palm, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2762 sqft
Beautiful Home on Green Belt , just a few miles from Sea World. 10-15 minutes from Lackland Airforce Base, 15 minutes from 6Flags. This home has an office, a office nook and built in learning center. A must see!
Results within 5 miles of Crown Meadows
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1418 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
30 Units Available
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with choice of floor plans. Modern kitchens, granite counters, pantry, 9-foot ceilings, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy bbq/grill, fitness center, clubhouse, cyber cafe, and poolside Wi-Fi. Access to Stotzer Fwy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1365 sqft
Handsome apartments located on the Anderson Loop south of Wiseman Boulevard. Fantastic pool, outdoor and common areas with 24-hour gym. Units offer contemporary design with granite counters and plenty of open living space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
45 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
16 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$781
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
8 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1300 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
32 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
941 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are minutes from shopping, dining, recreation. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court, fitness center, walking trails, bbq/grill area, business center. Access to Anderson Loop.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1405 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with high-end finishes and open, spacious floor. plans. Community has a dual-level pool with beach-front entry, indoor/outdoor fitness center and dog park.
