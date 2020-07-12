/
/
/
lockhill estates
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
279 Apartments for rent in Lockhill Estates, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
23 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 Patricia Dr
1300 Patricia Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
470 sqft
Icon Apartments - Property Id: 300559 ICON APARTMENTS $599 MOVE IN SPECIAL! TODAY ONLY! SAME DAY APPROVAL! NO DEPOSITS!!! PET FRIENDLY 2nd chance leasing! Broken leases Evictions Misdemeanors No problem! We can help! One bedrooms from
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
471 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Lockhill Estates
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
20 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$785
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community that welcomes pets. Beautiful landscaping throughout. On-site pool, hammock lounge, and walking paths. Apartments feature updated appliances, plush carpeting, and a breakfast nook. Controlled access provided.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
20 Units Available
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near North Star Mall and San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include carports, hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1295 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
Short walk to Salado Creek Greenway. Luxury accommodations with fireplaces, lots of storage, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Numerous on-site amenities including a pool, gym, courtyard, 24-hour maintenance service and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1353 sqft
Las Brisas Apartments in San Antonio, Texas holds the highest standard of comfortable apartment living. Stylish vaulted ceilings adorn each of the one and two-bedroom options, adding lush, natural light to all of our spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
19 Units Available
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
940 sqft
Modern, comfortable living with saltwater pool, spa, fitness center, laundry, and convenient location. Short-term leases available with perks like covered parking and limited access gates surrounding the property.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
28 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments feature white cabinets, granite counters and wood-style flooring. The complex's clubhouse has complimentary Wi-Fi. Just steps from Phil Hardberger Park and a short drive from Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
23 Units Available
The Mila
11726 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1015 sqft
Welcome to The Míla, a residential community featuring Studios, 1 bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
22 Units Available
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
974 sqft
Easy access to Highways Loop 1604 and Loop 410 as well as San Antonio International Airport. Units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, custom cabinets and upgraded carpeting.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11311 Sir Winston Unit 404
11311 Sir Winston Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
11311 Sir Winston Unit 404 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Condo In Great Location - Beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in a great location, minutes away from major highways, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1118 Windmill Palm
1118 Windmill Palm, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1674 sqft
Cozy and Charming home waiting for you - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with an open floor plan is located in the pristine gated community of The Park at Vista Del Norte.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11526 Raindrop Dr
11526 Raindrop Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1664 sqft
- WOW - this is a true Enchanted Forest gem. Situated on a dynamic lot with tons of mature trees this one story features gorgeous newly refinished hard wood floors in master and living room plus no carpet in entire house.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
703 Booth Drive
703 Booth Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1728 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11103 Whisper Hollow
11103 Whisper Hollow, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2372 sqft
- LARGE CORNER LOT***QUIET, PRIVATE LOCATION***UNIQUE FLOOR PLAN***SPRINKLER SYSTEM NOT GUARANTEED (RLNE5719836)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2335 Boxer Palm
2335 Boxer Palm, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1343 sqft
Nestled in the heart of San Antonio just outside Castle Hills. Spacious & open living spaces w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12711 Blanco Road
12711 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
615 sqft
This Brand New Community Features Full Concierge Services, Resort Pool, Pet Park, Full Gym & So Much More?? - This Brand New Community Is Located Right Off Evans & Wilderness Oak?? Close To Stone Ridge Market Which Has All your shopping including
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1401 PATRICIA
1401 Patricia Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$889
901 sqft
Every convenience you could think of are all within minutes of this excellent location. Enjoy nearby parks, shops, grocery stores, retail, dining and entertainment.
1 of 27
Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
1542 BEAUCHAMP ST
1542 Beauchamp Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1567 sqft
This home is IMMACULATE! One story 2 bedroom 2 bath garden home in North Central SA. Neighborhood is located minutes to major freeways, shopping, schools and hospital system. Gorgeous covered patio and backyard. Very clean and ready to move in.
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXTimberwood Park, TXHelotes, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXLakehills, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXHondo, TXKerrville, TX