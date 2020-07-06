All apartments in San Antonio
147 St Francis Ave
147 St Francis Ave

147 Saint Francis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

147 Saint Francis Ave, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming and spacious 3/1 near Blue Star & Southtown areas. Remodeled home features central a/c, new carpet in bdrms and new "wood look" vinyl in other areas. Living & dining rooms have built-in cabinetry, nice kitchen w/ extra walk-in pantry & adjacent living area has side entry - perfect to take your dining outdoors! Indoor laundry. Gas cooking. You will need your appliances. Huge pecan trees, plenty of bkyrd area. Side entry parking. Outdoor pets only. Come check it out, you will like it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 St Francis Ave have any available units?
147 St Francis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 St Francis Ave have?
Some of 147 St Francis Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 St Francis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
147 St Francis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 St Francis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 St Francis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 147 St Francis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 147 St Francis Ave offers parking.
Does 147 St Francis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 St Francis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 St Francis Ave have a pool?
No, 147 St Francis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 147 St Francis Ave have accessible units?
No, 147 St Francis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 147 St Francis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 St Francis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

