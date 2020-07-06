147 St Francis Ave

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming and spacious 3/1 near Blue Star & Southtown areas. Remodeled home features central a/c, new carpet in bdrms and new "wood look" vinyl in other areas. Living & dining rooms have built-in cabinetry, nice kitchen w/ extra walk-in pantry & adjacent living area has side entry - perfect to take your dining outdoors! Indoor laundry. Gas cooking. You will need your appliances. Huge pecan trees, plenty of bkyrd area. Side entry parking. Outdoor pets only. Come check it out, you will like it!