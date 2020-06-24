1410 S Presa 4

Amenities
Southtown Studio - Property Id: 104962
Aporox 500 square feet, maple block walls, soaring ceilings, 6 foot jetted tub, French doors open to your own garden spot, all appliances in kitchen -- Jenn Air oven, cooktop, dishwasher and disposal. Washer dryer hookups. Secure off street parking with remote controlled gate. Located 3 blocks from IH 37, 5 min walk to eagle land reach of the river walk, 15 min walk to Blue Star. Across the street from
White Elephant coffee, close to Bite, Bliss, Burger Culture, and 97 other restaurants. Secluded and quiet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104962
No Pets Allowed
