Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

1410 S Presa 4

1410 South Presa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 South Presa Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Southtown Studio - Property Id: 104962

Aporox 500 square feet, maple block walls, soaring ceilings, 6 foot jetted tub, French doors open to your own garden spot, all appliances in kitchen -- Jenn Air oven, cooktop, dishwasher and disposal. Washer dryer hookups. Secure off street parking with remote controlled gate. Located 3 blocks from IH 37, 5 min walk to eagle land reach of the river walk, 15 min walk to Blue Star. Across the street from
White Elephant coffee, close to Bite, Bliss, Burger Culture, and 97 other restaurants. Secluded and quiet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104962
Property Id 104962

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4762394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 S Presa 4 have any available units?
1410 S Presa 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 S Presa 4 have?
Some of 1410 S Presa 4's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 S Presa 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1410 S Presa 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 S Presa 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1410 S Presa 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1410 S Presa 4 offer parking?
No, 1410 S Presa 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1410 S Presa 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 S Presa 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 S Presa 4 have a pool?
No, 1410 S Presa 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1410 S Presa 4 have accessible units?
No, 1410 S Presa 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 S Presa 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 S Presa 4 has units with dishwashers.
