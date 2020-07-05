All apartments in San Antonio
1407 Canyon Edge

1407 Canyon Edge · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Canyon Edge, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beauty and Location!! - Beautiful one story contemporary home on cul-de-sac street. Open and airy with natural lighting. Plantation shutters throughout. Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms. Separate study with built-ins and window seat. Living room with stone fireplace and built-ins. Large breakfast bar with granite countertops. Great covered patio for those Texas BBQ's! Hurry this one will not be around long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Canyon Edge have any available units?
1407 Canyon Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Canyon Edge have?
Some of 1407 Canyon Edge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Canyon Edge currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Canyon Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Canyon Edge pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Canyon Edge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1407 Canyon Edge offer parking?
No, 1407 Canyon Edge does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Canyon Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Canyon Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Canyon Edge have a pool?
No, 1407 Canyon Edge does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Canyon Edge have accessible units?
No, 1407 Canyon Edge does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Canyon Edge have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Canyon Edge does not have units with dishwashers.

