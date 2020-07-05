1407 Canyon Edge

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beauty and Location!! - Beautiful one story contemporary home on cul-de-sac street. Open and airy with natural lighting. Plantation shutters throughout. Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms. Separate study with built-ins and window seat. Living room with stone fireplace and built-ins. Large breakfast bar with granite countertops. Great covered patio for those Texas BBQ's! Hurry this one will not be around long!!



(RLNE2625809)