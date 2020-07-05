Beauty and Location!! - Beautiful one story contemporary home on cul-de-sac street. Open and airy with natural lighting. Plantation shutters throughout. Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms. Separate study with built-ins and window seat. Living room with stone fireplace and built-ins. Large breakfast bar with granite countertops. Great covered patio for those Texas BBQ's! Hurry this one will not be around long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 Canyon Edge have any available units?
1407 Canyon Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.