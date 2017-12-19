All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 138 STARDREAM DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
138 STARDREAM DR
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:23 PM

138 STARDREAM DR

138 Stardream Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

138 Stardream Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Location! Location! Location! Nestled among towering trees in this unique neighborhood located inside "Loop 1604"outside Loop 410 & next to Hwy 281. Easy access to Downtown. This 1963 yr built home takes the old & new and gives it " Charm, Character & Charisma". Wood floors & Lots of windows that let the outside come in. Private large backyard is perfect for barbecues. Community pool, tennis, sand volleyball, picnic area & all HOA amenities at the Harmony Hills Cabana Club are included at no extra charge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 STARDREAM DR have any available units?
138 STARDREAM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 STARDREAM DR have?
Some of 138 STARDREAM DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 STARDREAM DR currently offering any rent specials?
138 STARDREAM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 STARDREAM DR pet-friendly?
No, 138 STARDREAM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 138 STARDREAM DR offer parking?
Yes, 138 STARDREAM DR offers parking.
Does 138 STARDREAM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 STARDREAM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 STARDREAM DR have a pool?
Yes, 138 STARDREAM DR has a pool.
Does 138 STARDREAM DR have accessible units?
No, 138 STARDREAM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 138 STARDREAM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 STARDREAM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio