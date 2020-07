Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments e-payments game room hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving trash valet

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. here is a place where your expectations are exceeded, your desires become obtained and customer service is an art; That place is Jones & Rio. Located on the Riverwalk with direct access to the Riverwalk Jogging Trails and Water Taxi's convenience has a whole new meaning. Jones & Rio features cutting edge amenities such as an infinity edge pool with sun deck overlooking the River, West Lawn for your furry friends, rooftop lounge with fire pit, innovative fitness center with TechnoGym equipment, controlled access underground parking garage with available reserved parking, and much, much more. Inside your home, you are emerged in luxury with stunning white quartz countertops, an oversized single basin undermount kitchen sink, stained concrete flooring or avant-garde wood-style flooring with on-trend gray undertones, spacious walk in closets and full size front load ...