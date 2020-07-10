13315 Lost Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Ready for Immediate Move-in! Charming 3bed/2bath home in Hunters Chase! Inviting Entry Opens To Spacious Family Room, Ceramic tile flooring. Open floor plan with cozy fireplace in the living room. Master bath with garden tub/shower combo. Walk-in closets in every bedroom! Lovely mature trees, covered patio, and low maintenance backyard. Central location - minutes from Loop 1604, The Medical Center, UTSA, park with walking trails. *Fridge/Washer/Dryer Stays Not Warrantied for Repair/Replacement*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.