13315 Lost Lake Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:40 PM

13315 Lost Lake Drive

13315 Lost Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13315 Lost Lake Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
---

Ready for Immediate Move-in! Charming 3bed/2bath home in Hunters Chase! Inviting Entry Opens To Spacious Family Room, Ceramic tile flooring. Open floor plan with cozy fireplace in the living room. Master bath with garden tub/shower combo. Walk-in closets in every bedroom! Lovely mature trees, covered patio, and low maintenance backyard. Central location - minutes from Loop 1604, The Medical Center, UTSA, park with walking trails. *Fridge/Washer/Dryer Stays Not Warrantied for Repair/Replacement*

---
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13315 Lost Lake Drive have any available units?
13315 Lost Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13315 Lost Lake Drive have?
Some of 13315 Lost Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13315 Lost Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13315 Lost Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13315 Lost Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13315 Lost Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13315 Lost Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 13315 Lost Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13315 Lost Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13315 Lost Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13315 Lost Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 13315 Lost Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13315 Lost Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 13315 Lost Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13315 Lost Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13315 Lost Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

