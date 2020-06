Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool guest parking

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking

FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 2 BEDR. 3 FULL BATHS townhome. Clean, move in ready, linens, kitchen equipment, washer and dryer included. Enclose patio perfect for a small dog. Gated community, one covered parking space and plenty of visitor parking. Small condo surrounded by mature trees. 2 swimming pools, property manager on site. Great location in the heart of the medical center, easy access to mayor highway, shopping centers, restaurants, hospitals. Schedule an appointment today.