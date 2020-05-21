1203 TWEED WILLOW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home features 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths, with an office down stairs. Master Bedroom features a Master Retreat, double closets, dual vanities, garden tub and glass enclosed shower! 1st Floor living areas are all tile, and the living room has built ins! Great layout, with lots of room, upstairs features built in desk with plenty of storage space. Bedrooms have ceiling fans. Community is gated and right next to Stone Oak Park with miles of walking trails. All 18 & Older must apply Dog Friendly.