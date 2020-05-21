All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

1203 TWEED WILLOW

1203 Tweed Willow · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home features 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths, with an office down stairs. Master Bedroom features a Master Retreat, double closets, dual vanities, garden tub and glass enclosed shower! 1st Floor living areas are all tile, and the living room has built ins! Great layout, with lots of room, upstairs features built in desk with plenty of storage space. Bedrooms have ceiling fans. Community is gated and right next to Stone Oak Park with miles of walking trails. All 18 & Older must apply Dog Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 TWEED WILLOW have any available units?
1203 TWEED WILLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 TWEED WILLOW have?
Some of 1203 TWEED WILLOW's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 TWEED WILLOW currently offering any rent specials?
1203 TWEED WILLOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 TWEED WILLOW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 TWEED WILLOW is pet friendly.
Does 1203 TWEED WILLOW offer parking?
Yes, 1203 TWEED WILLOW offers parking.
Does 1203 TWEED WILLOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 TWEED WILLOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 TWEED WILLOW have a pool?
No, 1203 TWEED WILLOW does not have a pool.
Does 1203 TWEED WILLOW have accessible units?
No, 1203 TWEED WILLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 TWEED WILLOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 TWEED WILLOW does not have units with dishwashers.

