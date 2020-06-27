All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST

1202 Weeping Willow Street · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

1202 Weeping Willow Street, San Antonio, TX 78232
Hidden Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 3 bedr 2 full bath one story home available May 2 for short term leases 3 to 12 months. No steps inside. Nice back yard with a patio area to enjoy with friends and family. Great location on well stablished neighborhood with amenities that the whole family can enjoy like pool, tenis, park. Minutes from the airport and shopping areas. Easy access to Highway 281 and 1604. Northeast school district. Due to the health situation showings start May 2 once the tenant moves out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST have any available units?
1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST have?
Some of 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST currently offering any rent specials?
1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST pet-friendly?
No, 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST offer parking?
Yes, 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST offers parking.
Does 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST have a pool?
Yes, 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST has a pool.
Does 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST have accessible units?
No, 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST does not have units with dishwashers.
