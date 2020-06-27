1202 WEEPING WILLOW ST

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 3 bedr 2 full bath one story home available May 2 for short term leases 3 to 12 months. No steps inside. Nice back yard with a patio area to enjoy with friends and family. Great location on well stablished neighborhood with amenities that the whole family can enjoy like pool, tenis, park. Minutes from the airport and shopping areas. Easy access to Highway 281 and 1604. Northeast school district. Due to the health situation showings start May 2 once the tenant moves out.