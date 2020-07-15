11154 Cedar Park

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enter this home to be greeted by beautiful wood-like floors in the family room. Kitchen comes complete with granite counters, pendent lighting, canned lights on dimmers, and stainless appliances! Oversized secondary bedrooms! The master has his/her vanities & closets. Walk in shower has been redone and gives an elegant look to match the brushed copper finishes. Convenient 4 car pad parking with backyard access! Enjoy the lush yard from the large patio! Roof, HVAC, Ring Doorbell and Garage Opener all new!