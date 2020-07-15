All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11154 Cedar Park

11154 Cedar Park · No Longer Available
Location

11154 Cedar Park, San Antonio, TX 78249
Parkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Enter this home to be greeted by beautiful wood-like floors in the family room. Kitchen comes complete with granite counters, pendent lighting, canned lights on dimmers, and stainless appliances! Oversized secondary bedrooms! The master has his/her vanities & closets. Walk in shower has been redone and gives an elegant look to match the brushed copper finishes. Convenient 4 car pad parking with backyard access! Enjoy the lush yard from the large patio! Roof, HVAC, Ring Doorbell and Garage Opener all new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11154 Cedar Park have any available units?
11154 Cedar Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11154 Cedar Park have?
Some of 11154 Cedar Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11154 Cedar Park currently offering any rent specials?
11154 Cedar Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11154 Cedar Park pet-friendly?
No, 11154 Cedar Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11154 Cedar Park offer parking?
Yes, 11154 Cedar Park offers parking.
Does 11154 Cedar Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11154 Cedar Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11154 Cedar Park have a pool?
No, 11154 Cedar Park does not have a pool.
Does 11154 Cedar Park have accessible units?
No, 11154 Cedar Park does not have accessible units.
Does 11154 Cedar Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 11154 Cedar Park does not have units with dishwashers.
