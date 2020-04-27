All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

11 CAMPDEN CT

11 Campden Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Campden Court, San Antonio, TX 78218
Oakwell Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Welcome Home! This spectacular home offers everything you can think of:A single story open floorplan,3 full baths,Study,high ceilings,2 custom fireplaces(1st in the family room, 2nd in the Master retreat),completely updated kitchen w/island, granite and SS appliances,plenty of storage.An open dining area for your grand table,solar screens on windows & 2 Sola lites bathe living area with light while being energy efficient, surround sound system (living room,master & pool area).Sauna within the master retreat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 CAMPDEN CT have any available units?
11 CAMPDEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 CAMPDEN CT have?
Some of 11 CAMPDEN CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 CAMPDEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
11 CAMPDEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 CAMPDEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 11 CAMPDEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11 CAMPDEN CT offer parking?
Yes, 11 CAMPDEN CT offers parking.
Does 11 CAMPDEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 CAMPDEN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 CAMPDEN CT have a pool?
Yes, 11 CAMPDEN CT has a pool.
Does 11 CAMPDEN CT have accessible units?
No, 11 CAMPDEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11 CAMPDEN CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 CAMPDEN CT does not have units with dishwashers.
