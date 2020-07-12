/
oakwell farms
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
239 Apartments for rent in Oakwell Farms, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
44 Units Available
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1133 sqft
Luxury community has units with dishwasher, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Residents of the community can enjoy easy access to I-35 and NE Loop of 410. Residents can enjoy covered parking, gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1983 OAKWELL FARMS
1983 Oakwell Farms Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a fantastic residential environment with excellent service, incredible amenities and luxury residence features! The amenities, beauty and customer service will blow you away! You?ll find a 24-hour fitness center, two clothes care centers,
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
88 OAKWELL FARMS PKWY
88 Oakwell Farms Parkway, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1837 sqft
Exceptional and well card for garden home in the desirable and gated community of Oakwell Farms Subdivision. Wood floors, plantation shutters throughout, this lovely home offers an open floor plan, high ceilings and natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
134 Oakwell Farms Pkwy
134 Oakwell Farms Parkway, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1852 sqft
Very Open floorplan full of natural light. This Three bedroom offers large bedrooms and closets. Wood laminate and satillo tile flooring throughout with no carpeting. Outside private garden area for entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
33 LYNN BATTS
33 Lynn Batts Lane, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$802
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An awesome lifestyle awaits you in the Alamo Heights area. Enjoy quick access to I-410, I-35, Starbucks and the trails at Salado Creek. Lounge poolside under a cabana, take your pup to the on-site dog park or work up a sweat in the fitness studio.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3333 OAKWELL CT.
3333 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover what you've been missing in apartment living! This community has it all! You will feel like you have a sports club at your fingertips with access to a dry sauna, lighted tennis courts, an indoor spa, indoor racquetball, lockers, showers, a
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Oakwell Farms Parkway
10 Oakwell Farms Parkway, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2014 sqft
10 Oakwell Farms Parkway Available 08/10/20 OAKWELL FARMS * NORTH EAST I.S.D.
Results within 1 mile of Oakwell Farms
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
31 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
15 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
42 Units Available
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1029 sqft
Oakstone Apartment Homes offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with large kitchens with separate dining areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
23 Units Available
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$704
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
966 sqft
Recently renovated. This gated community offers pools, spacious closets, a sand volleyball court, designer paint schemes and full-size washer/dryer connections. Off Austin Highway, just inside the loop in Northeast San Antonio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
6 Units Available
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
975 sqft
This property dates back to the 1950s when it was a spacious resort and it just finished a complete renovation to bring back that old charm of open space and vintage but modern living spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Merida
2167 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$851
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1476 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
567 sqft
Welcome to Aguila Oaks Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Alcove at Alamo Heights our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of our competition! Our one, two- and three-bedroom floorplans are perfect for any lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$640
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
1000 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Last updated July 7 at 10:01am
8 Units Available
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. On-site pool, clubhouse and gym available. Conveniently located near the shopping and dining venues along I-410.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
5 Units Available
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Uptown Heights in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$794
500 sqft
Stop by The Bowie Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one bedroom apartment, The Bowie Apartments has what you’re looking for.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
622 BYRNES DR
622 Byrnes Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1410 sqft
Renovated 3/2, excellent condition located in quiet '09 neighborhood. Central location, minutes to Central Market, Ft. Sam, everything.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3243 Nacogdoches Rd Apt 1305
3243 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
670 sqft
Conveniently located 1st floor townhome Just outside of 410 near Alamo Heights. Close to shopping, school, bus lines and entertainment. Community Pool and Clubhouse only a few steps away. Ceramic tile throughout.
