3200 Corrigan LN

3200 Corrigan Lane, Round Rock, TX 78665 Settlers Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bedroom home with two living rooms formal dinning and a breakfast area. The kitchen is open and in the heart of the home. Great specious rental home on a Corner lot and spacious backyard! Close to shopping malls
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
