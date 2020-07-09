All apartments in Round Rock
3200 Corrigan LN
Last updated January 7 2020 at 9:14 PM

3200 Corrigan LN

3200 Corrigan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Corrigan Lane, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bedroom home with two living rooms formal dinning and a breakfast area. The kitchen is open and in the heart of the home. Great specious rental home on a Corner lot and spacious backyard! Close to shopping malls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

