Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14am
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,794
1285 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Teravista
20 Units Available
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1364 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cat Hollow
44 Units Available
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1529 sqft
The Landing at Round Rock Apartments feature a number of floor plans to suit your needs, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Luxury trimmings and elegant exteriors. Resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
10 Units Available
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1152 sqft
If you're in search of a peaceful residence near Austin's lively music and entertainment scene, look no further than The Falls Round Rock. Conveniently located off Highway 79 in Round Rock, Texas close to major thoroughfares such as I-35 and TX-130.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Warner Ranch
28 Units Available
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1485 sqft
Just minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall, this little piece of heaven has homes featuring in-unit laundry, dishwashers and other modern conveniences. Extra perks include guest parking and amenities for dogs.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Westwind
12 Units Available
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1109 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and all appliances, including a dishwasher. Units are air conditioned and pet friendly. Garage and parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Crystal Park
9 Units Available
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1237 sqft
At Crest Round Rock, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call Crest Round Rock home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1454 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1441 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 45, I-35 and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors, bathtubs and walk-in closets. Community is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1336 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to resort-inspired pool, cardio-theater and billiard room. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Located close to shopping, dining, recreational facilities, and schools in Round Rock, TX.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Turtle Creek Village
1 Unit Available
711 Rolling Oak
711 Rolling Oak Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1522 sqft
All appliances included: fridge, washer, dryer, water softener, range, dishwasher, & microwave. Gorgeous wood floors, open concept. Granite counters, large maple cabinets, & split floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Legends Village
1 Unit Available
2584 Saint James PL
2584 Saint James Place, Round Rock, TX
Lovely stone and brick single story with nice curb appeal. Immaculate and move in ready. Open floor plan 4 bedroom with great flow to each space. Tons of natural light create an open atmosphere.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Round Rock Ranch
1 Unit Available
632 Fort Thomas Place
632 Fort Thomas Place, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1591 sqft
Modern 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath available now! Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, dark wood laminate floors, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures. Washer dryer included in laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Creek
1 Unit Available
2305 Mimosa Trail
2305 Mimosa Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1720 sqft
Single Story - Open Feel Home - Move In Ready! - Beautiful single story home in Round Rock. The home features vinyl plank & tile flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ryans Crossing
1 Unit Available
6517 Teramo Ter
6517 Teramo Ter, Round Rock, TX
Brand new 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Round Rock! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, lots of room for storage, and a fenced in backyard. Just minutes from Old Settlers Park, shopping and restaurants .

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windy Park
1 Unit Available
1531 PARKFIELD CIRCLE
1531 Parkfield Circle, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1563 sqft
3-2.5-1 - 1563 SQ. FT. - 1531 Parkfiled Cir - $1525.00 - 3-2.5-1 in Round Rock! Nice shaded home w/recently installed blind, flooring (no carpet) & full interior paint. Kitchen has all appliances w/plenty of counter & cabinet space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Round Rock Ranch
1 Unit Available
2302 Valerian Trl
2302 Valerian Trail, Round Rock, TX
Gorgeous two-story gem in Round Rock! This property features an open concept layout with two living areas, formal dining and a breakfast area, fireplace in the family room, large master suite with seating area, double vanity, soaking tub, and walk

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
904 Satellite View
904 Satellite View, Round Rock, TX
Well Maintained Home In Rated Round Rock Schools - Well maintained home in rated Round Rock Schools just one block from Caldwell Heights elementary.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3529 Cisco Trail
3529 Cisco Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2258 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
1019 TERRA STREET
1019 Terra Street, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1501 sqft
1019 Terra St 78665 - 4bed 2bath $1525.00 - Vinyl wood floors throughout, Complete paint inside and out 2019, roof recently replaced, large master walk in closet and garden tub. Fireplace in living room open to kitchen and dining. Covered back patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1937 Alvarado Dr
1937 Alvarado Dr, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1681 sqft
1937 Alvarado Dr Available 06/27/20 Beautiful 3B/2B home in Somerville! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2824 Bluffstone Drive
2824 Bluffstone Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1651 sqft
2824 Bluffstone Drive Available 07/18/20 Nice 3B/2B Home in Settlers Overlook! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Round Rock! Granite counter tops, open floor plan, spacious master, walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower, double vanity, covered

June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Round Rock rents declined slightly over the past month

Round Rock rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Round Rock stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,603 for a two-bedroom. Round Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Round Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Round Rock

    As rents have increased moderately in Round Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Round Rock is less affordable for renters.

    • Round Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,603 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Round Rock.
    • While Round Rock's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Round Rock than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Round Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

