Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:18 AM

219 Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX with garage

Round Rock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sonoma
1 Unit Available
1831 Paradise Ridge Drive
1831 Paradise Ridge Drive, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2120 sqft
1831 Paradise Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 Home in Sonoma - Single Story 4/2 - Single story 4 bedroom 2 bath in-law plan home in desirable Sonoma development.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Lake
1 Unit Available
3603 Hawk View St
3603 Hawk View Street, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1500 sqft
3603 Hawk View St Available 08/15/20 Great Home in Round Rock - Come See! - Don't miss this wonderful affordable home in the Meadow Lake subdivision of Round Rock. Three spacious bedrooms, two baths, 2 car garage and a spacious, fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2824 Bluffstone Drive
2824 Bluffstone Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1651 sqft
2824 Bluffstone Drive Available 07/18/20 Nice 3B/2B Home in Settlers Overlook! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Round Rock! Granite counter tops, open floor plan, spacious master, walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower, double vanity, covered

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chisholm Valley
1 Unit Available
623 Wagon Wheel Drive
623 Wagon Wheel Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1306 sqft
623 Wagon Wheel Drive Available 07/10/20 Lovely Home in Round Rock - Available NOW! - This lovely 3/2 has been recently updated with wood laminate flooring through out and full interior paint! Open kitchen into dining space that has all NEW

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Creek
1 Unit Available
2014 Redwing Way
2014 Redwing Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1106 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Cute 3/2 duplex with 1 car garage and private/fenced back yard. Nice fireplace in living room and washer/dryer hook ups. Video of unit: https://youtu.be/yhdSk9E_BQQ (RLNE5857717)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Creek
1 Unit Available
2305 Mimosa Trail
2305 Mimosa Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1720 sqft
Single Story - Open Feel Home - Move In Ready! - Beautiful single story home in Round Rock. The home features vinyl plank & tile flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ryans Crossing
1 Unit Available
6517 Teramo Ter
6517 Teramo Ter, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1515 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Round Rock! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, lots of room for storage, and a fenced in backyard. Just minutes from Old Settlers Park, shopping and restaurants .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chisholm Valley South
1 Unit Available
1818 Rawhide Loop
1818 Rawhide Loop, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Lovely Updated 2/2 home in a Great Location! - This home features tile floors in the family room & kitchen and new carpet in bedrooms; beautiful fireplace; large kitchen w/ plenty of counter space, Fridge, lots of cabinets; large balcony off the

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Turtle Creek Village
1 Unit Available
711 Rolling Oak
711 Rolling Oak Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1522 sqft
All appliances included: fridge, washer, dryer, water softener, range, dishwasher, & microwave. Gorgeous wood floors, open concept. Granite counters, large maple cabinets, & split floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Legends Village
1 Unit Available
2584 Saint James PL
2584 Saint James Place, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2074 sqft
Lovely stone and brick single story with nice curb appeal. Immaculate and move in ready. Open floor plan 4 bedroom with great flow to each space. Tons of natural light create an open atmosphere.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Jester Farms
1 Unit Available
2210 Ada Lane
2210 Ada Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
The home has beautiful shade trees, an extended back deck and covered patio area to enjoy. Open kitchen/family room concept, large family room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Creek Bend
1 Unit Available
1726 Zimmerman LN
1726 Zimmerman Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1448 sqft
Freshly Updated thru-out with granite counters, over-sized hard tile in all living and wet area includingkitchen. Interior painting completed last week. Both bathrooms have been recently renovated / remodeled.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wood Glen
1 Unit Available
2219 Falkirk DR
2219 Falkirk Drive, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2480 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. Nice fenced backyard. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Large corner tub in master bath, perfect for relaxing.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lake Forest
1 Unit Available
2248 Fernspring DR
2248 Fernspring Drive, Round Rock, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3358 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home in the wonderful Lake Forest community! This home features a covered front porch, multiple living spaces (office, dining, game room, living room), 3 door detached garage, large driveway on more than a quarter acre lot.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
3304 Alexander Valley CV
3304 Alexander Valley Cove, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2349 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3304 Alexander Valley CV in Round Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Turtle Creek Village
1 Unit Available
711 Tumlinson Fort WAY
711 Tumlinson Fort Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1839 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home with Classic Appeal! Great Open Floor Plan, Modern Kitchen Features;Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances,Hardwood & Tile Throughout 1st Floor,Utility Room, Pantry,Spacious Master Suite w/Dual Vanity &

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ryans Crossing
1 Unit Available
701 Johnny Bench
701 Johnny Bench Court, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1653 sqft
Adorable red brick home on a large corner lot. Convenient to major employers such as Dell and Samsung.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Forest Creek
1 Unit Available
3300 Forest Creek DR
3300 Forest Creek Drive, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1407 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious condo opens to a fenced backyard, has additional storage in the garage and a full size utility room on the 1st floor.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wood Glen
1 Unit Available
2021 Wood Glen DR
2021 Woodglen Dr, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2738 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom (master downstairs) + Game Room (upstairs) + 2.5 Bath Home for Lease in sought-after Wood Glen. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, Built-In Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Area.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
3723 Birdhouse DR
3723 Birdhouse Dr, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1572 sqft
ONE STORY HOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE*REF/WASHER/DRYER STAY & YARD MAINTAINED AND PAID BY OWNER*OPEN KITCHEN/FAMILY/LIVING-PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING*FIREPLACE*NEW DISHWASHER*INDOOR UTILITY ROOM*GARAGE DOOR OPENER*NICE WOOD

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Turtle Creek Village
1 Unit Available
534 Tumlinson Fort Way
534 Tumlinson Fort Way, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1614 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Round Rock - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Settlers Crossing
1 Unit Available
2441 Butler Way
2441 Butler Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2363 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Estates at Settlers Park Round Rock Home - The covered front entry way leads you into the family room/dining room and separate office.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
1010 Jennifer LN
1010 Jennifer Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1635 sqft
Ready for immediate move-in! Remodeled. Nothing else like it on the market! Renovated ONE-STORY home to include: updated kitchen, updated baths, lighting, ceiling fans. NO CARPET anywhere.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Turtle Creek Village
1 Unit Available
711 Heritage Springs TRL
711 Heritage Springs Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1901 sqft
Beautifully maintained home in Turtle Creek. Great layout with Master down. High ceilings and lots of windows that bring in great natural light.
City Guide for Round Rock, TX

In 1854, Thomas C. Oatts named the city after a round rock located in the middle of a creek. Apparently Mr. Oatts didn't have many sources of inspiration.

Round Rock has been heating up over the last decade, and we're not just talking about the summer temperature (although that does get pretty high, now that we mention it, but we're digressing). Round Rock has been finding its way onto multiple "best places to live" lists in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's got a great location just north of Austin (you know, that other city that people are always raving about). And while the suburbs of many major cities are so far out that people never venture into the city center, that's not the case here. Round Rock sits on a major highway that places it just a 20-minute drive away from Austin's downtown. However, Round Rock is appealing for more than just accessibility reasons. It's actually the headquarters of Dell, so there are numerous food, shopping and entertainment venues that support that massive population of employees. In addition to housing a variety of things to do, Round Rock retains a small town charm and coziness that Austin can't match.

Having trouble with Craigslist Round Rock? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Round Rock, TX

Round Rock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

