Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

275 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
2 Units Available
One Sam Bass
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1336 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to resort-inspired pool, cardio-theater and billiard room. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Located close to shopping, dining, recreational facilities, and schools in Round Rock, TX.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated units located near the Palm Valley Blvd. Features include all appliances, hardwood floors, large closets and extra storage space. Clubhouse, coffee bar and fire pit. Access to the game room and volleyball court.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Woods
2002 Overcup Dr.
2002 Overcup Drive, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2348 sqft
2002 Overcup Dr. Available 08/05/20 Amazing 4 bedroom home with bright, updated kitchen. - Plenty of space, open-concept, center island and breakfast bar in kitchen. Large backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twin Ridge
505 Peterson Street
505 Peterson Street, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2872 sqft
Spacious 4/2.5/2 home in Twin Ridge! - Spacious 4/2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Creek
2014 Redwing Way
2014 Redwing Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1106 sqft
Cute 3/2 duplex with 1 car garage and private/fenced back yard. Nice fireplace in living room and washer/dryer hook ups. Video of unit: https://youtu.be/yhdSk9E_BQQ (RLNE5857717)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenlawn Place
1704 Southwestern Trl
1704 Southwestern Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1572 sqft
1704 Southwestern Trl Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Round Rock Ranch
572 Woodsorrel Way
572 Woodsorrel Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2245 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Round Rock. - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath in the Round Rock Ranch Subdivision. Master comes with two closets and a double vanity. Kitchen has breakfast bar, formal dining and extra living area. (RLNE2594652)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Winnsboro Cv.
701 Winnsboro Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1380 sqft
701 Winnsboro Cv. Available 09/05/20 Available for move in in September 2020 - Open floorpan with good size bedrooms and walk in closets. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator stays.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sonoma
533 Golden Creek Dr
533 Golden Creek Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1756 sqft
Woven Bamboo Flooring; Replaced appliances in Kitchen;Range w/dual ovens,microwave,Refrigerator, and Dishwasher all remain! High efficiency drip irrigation sprinkler system; Upgraded insulation * great energy features;Pest defense system;

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1952 Alvarado Drive
1952 Alvarado Dr, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
1952 Alvarado Drive Available 07/28/20 Beautiful Single Story 3/2 in Desirable Round Rock Neighborhood! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Ridge
3649 Rams Horn Way
3649 Rams Horn Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1654 sqft
Gorgeous newer construction home in lovely neighborhood - Beautiful 2015 build home in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood of Round Rock.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lake
1312 Lakeside Loop
1312 Lakeside Loop, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1818 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Round Rock - Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with lots of natural light. 1 story in Meadowlake Subdivision. Elementary and Middle School across the greenbelt. Kitchen open to living room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Ridge
3625 Rams Horn Way
3625 Rams Horn Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1612 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW~Stunning 3bd/2ba 2015 Construction Home with HUGE Kitchen & Backyard! - Beautiful 2015 build home in Round Rock.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenslopes at Lake Creek
1001 Greenbriar Loop
1001 Greenbriar Loop, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
1001 Greenbriar Loop Available 08/07/20 Updated Single Story in Round Rock - Updated 1 story home in desirable Round Rock with which include tile floors, remodeled kitchen with upgraded counters, backsplash and appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
3529 Cisco Trail
3529 Cisco Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2258 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Village
1708 Willow Vista
1708 Willow Vis, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1814 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-35,79, and 45 highways. Home is located in Turtle Creek Village. Features spacious living room area that opens up to kitchen/dining combo with granite counter tops and up to date appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Mesa Ridge
1209 Westcott Drive
1209 Westcott Drive, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Cute 2/1 in Round Rock! Carpet in bedrooms, tile in living room, kitchen, hallway and bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Mayfield Ranch
3840 Aqua Lane
3840 Aqua Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2616 sqft
Available July 1. Beautiful Round Rock home in Mayfield Ranch with 10' ceilings and no back neighbors.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Preserve at Stone Oak
3678 Spring Canyon TRL
3678 Spring Canyon Trail, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2208 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in West Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in West Round Rock ~ Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Tile Flooring ~ Large Kitchen Open to Living w/Breakfast Area ~ Formal Dining ~ Spacious Master w/Garden Tub/Shower & Huge

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Settlers Overlook
2724 Amberglow Ct
2724 Amberglow Court, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a great yard! All bedrooms are upstairs, no carpet downstairs, privacy fenced in the backyard, and nice open porch. Just minutes from Old Settlers Park, shopping and restaurants . Easy access to HWY 35 and 79.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chisholm Valley West
2201 Silver Spur Drive
2201 Silver Spur Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1409 sqft
2201 Silver Spur Drive Available 07/15/20 Great Round Rock Home! - ovely three bedroom house with open floor plan and great natural lighting. Vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace in living.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Warner Ranch
1801 Warnerranch Dr
1801 Warner Ranch Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1040 sqft
[Looking to sublease our apartment: 1st August 2020 - January 31st 2021] *We will leave our items worth (49Inch LG TV with Wall mount, SOFA,Dining Table with chairs ,Patio Table and chairs etc..) of $1,000. 2BR + Study / 2BA - 1040 sq. ft.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1620 Bryant Dr
1620 Bryant Drive, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1881 sqft
Modern two story condo with an attached two car garage. Showings start 7/1! This condo has numerous upgrades like porcelain flooring on first floor, 2nd story W/D, dual zoned HVAC, built in security system including door bell and backyard camera.

July 2020 Round Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Round Rock rents declined significantly over the past month

Round Rock rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Round Rock stand at $1,294 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Round Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Round Rock, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Round Rock

    As rents have increased moderately in Round Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Round Rock is less affordable for renters.

    • Round Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Round Rock's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Round Rock than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Round Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

