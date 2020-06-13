274 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX
In 1854, Thomas C. Oatts named the city after a round rock located in the middle of a creek. Apparently Mr. Oatts didn't have many sources of inspiration.
Round Rock has been heating up over the last decade, and we're not just talking about the summer temperature (although that does get pretty high, now that we mention it, but we're digressing). Round Rock has been finding its way onto multiple "best places to live" lists in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's got a great location just north of Austin (you know, that other city that people are always raving about). And while the suburbs of many major cities are so far out that people never venture into the city center, that's not the case here. Round Rock sits on a major highway that places it just a 20-minute drive away from Austin's downtown. However, Round Rock is appealing for more than just accessibility reasons. It's actually the headquarters of Dell, so there are numerous food, shopping and entertainment venues that support that massive population of employees. In addition to housing a variety of things to do, Round Rock retains a small town charm and coziness that Austin can't match.
Finding an apartment in Round Rock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.