274 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1336 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to resort-inspired pool, cardio-theater and billiard room. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Located close to shopping, dining, recreational facilities, and schools in Round Rock, TX.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated units located near the Palm Valley Blvd. Features include all appliances, hardwood floors, large closets and extra storage space. Clubhouse, coffee bar and fire pit. Access to the game room and volleyball court.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Oaklands
1 Unit Available
903 Oaklands Drive
903 Oaklands Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2119 sqft
Huge Updated home with great new look. - Great updated home located in North Round Rock that is close to shopping and other great restaurants. Home also has new garage door, refrigerator and A/C System.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
904 Satellite View
904 Satellite View, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2079 sqft
Well Maintained Home In Rated Round Rock Schools - Well maintained home in rated Round Rock Schools just one block from Caldwell Heights elementary.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Round Rock Ranch
1 Unit Available
2302 Valerian Trl
2302 Valerian Trail, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2364 sqft
Gorgeous two-story gem in Round Rock! This property features an open concept layout with two living areas, formal dining and a breakfast area, fireplace in the family room, large master suite with seating area, double vanity, soaking tub, and walk

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3529 Cisco Trail
3529 Cisco Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2258 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
1121 Terra St
1121 Terra Street, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2198 sqft
1121 Terra St Available 07/10/20 Spacious 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Home in Round Rock - Spacious 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Lake
1 Unit Available
3603 Hawk View St
3603 Hawk View Street, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1500 sqft
3603 Hawk View St Available 08/15/20 Great Home in Round Rock - Come See! - Don't miss this wonderful affordable home in the Meadow Lake subdivision of Round Rock. Three spacious bedrooms, two baths, 2 car garage and a spacious, fenced yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
1019 TERRA STREET
1019 Terra Street, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1501 sqft
1019 Terra St 78665 - 4bed 2bath $1525.00 - Vinyl wood floors throughout, Complete paint inside and out 2019, roof recently replaced, large master walk in closet and garden tub. Fireplace in living room open to kitchen and dining. Covered back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chisholm Valley
1 Unit Available
623 Wagon Wheel Drive
623 Wagon Wheel Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1306 sqft
623 Wagon Wheel Drive Available 07/10/20 Lovely Home in Round Rock - Available NOW! - This lovely 3/2 has been recently updated with wood laminate flooring through out and full interior paint! Open kitchen into dining space that has all NEW

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Lake
1 Unit Available
1312 Lakeside Loop
1312 Lakeside Loop, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1818 sqft
1312 Lakeside Loop Available 07/04/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Round Rock - Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with lots of natural light. 1 story in Meadowlake Subdivision. Elementary and Middle School across the greenbelt.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Chisholm Valley South
1 Unit Available
1908 Dry Creek Drive
1908 Dry Creek Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1210 sqft
Great Round Rock Home - Available NOW! - Lovely home located in Round Rock - close proximity to toll road/IH35 and other great shopping/restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Creek
1 Unit Available
2014 Redwing Way
2014 Redwing Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1106 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Cute 3/2 duplex with 1 car garage and private/fenced back yard. Nice fireplace in living room and washer/dryer hook ups. Video of unit: https://youtu.be/yhdSk9E_BQQ (RLNE5857717)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Creek
1 Unit Available
2305 Mimosa Trail
2305 Mimosa Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1720 sqft
Single Story - Open Feel Home - Move In Ready! - Beautiful single story home in Round Rock. The home features vinyl plank & tile flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ryans Crossing
1 Unit Available
6517 Teramo Ter
6517 Teramo Ter, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1515 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Round Rock! Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, lots of room for storage, and a fenced in backyard. Just minutes from Old Settlers Park, shopping and restaurants .

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windy Park
1 Unit Available
1531 PARKFIELD CIRCLE
1531 Parkfield Circle, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1563 sqft
3-2.5-1 - 1563 SQ. FT. - 1531 Parkfiled Cir - $1525.00 - 3-2.5-1 in Round Rock! Nice shaded home w/recently installed blind, flooring (no carpet) & full interior paint. Kitchen has all appliances w/plenty of counter & cabinet space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chisholm Valley South
1 Unit Available
1818 Rawhide Loop
1818 Rawhide Loop, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Lovely Updated 2/2 home in a Great Location! - This home features tile floors in the family room & kitchen and new carpet in bedrooms; beautiful fireplace; large kitchen w/ plenty of counter space, Fridge, lots of cabinets; large balcony off the

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Settlers Overlook
1 Unit Available
2822 Deerfern Ln.
2822 Deerfern Lane, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1349 sqft
2822 Deerfern Ln. Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath home in Round Rock! - Spacious two bedroom, 2.5 baths with big fenced backyard & 2nd floor balcony. No carpet except on stairs! Close to ACC, Dell Diamond, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Turtle Creek Village
1 Unit Available
1708 Willow Vista
1708 Willow Vis, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1814 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-35,79, and 45 highways. Home is located in Turtle Creek Village. Features spacious living room area that opens up to kitchen/dining combo with granite counter tops and up to date appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Round Rock Ranch
1 Unit Available
632 Fort Thomas Place
632 Fort Thomas Place, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1591 sqft
Modern 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath available now! Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, dark wood laminate floors, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans and upgraded fixtures. Washer dryer included in laundry room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Turtle Creek Village
1 Unit Available
1701 Logan Drive
1701 Logan Drive, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1422 sqft
This immaculate former model home features laminate floors, stainless appliance, high end fixtures, and is a part of award winning RRISD. Quick access to 45, 35, MoPac, 79, 130, as well as major employers and shopping.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Enclave at Towne Centre
1 Unit Available
2017 Rachel Lane
2017 Rachel Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1921 sqft
Gorgeous home ready for move in! 3 bed/ 2 bath. Single story. Tall ceilings. Lots of windows. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, island, lots of space and open to living room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Mayfield Ranch
1 Unit Available
3840 Aqua Lane
3840 Aqua Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2616 sqft
Available July 1. Beautiful Round Rock home in Mayfield Ranch with 10' ceilings and no back neighbors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
3709 Holden Court
3709 Holden Court, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1591 sqft
Charming single story home in North Round Rock. Big, open kitchen with island and wrap around breakfast bar overlooks spacious family room with laminate wood floors! Convenient floorplan has master bedroom separated from the secondary bedrooms.
City Guide for Round Rock, TX

In 1854, Thomas C. Oatts named the city after a round rock located in the middle of a creek. Apparently Mr. Oatts didn't have many sources of inspiration.

Round Rock has been heating up over the last decade, and we're not just talking about the summer temperature (although that does get pretty high, now that we mention it, but we're digressing). Round Rock has been finding its way onto multiple "best places to live" lists in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's got a great location just north of Austin (you know, that other city that people are always raving about). And while the suburbs of many major cities are so far out that people never venture into the city center, that's not the case here. Round Rock sits on a major highway that places it just a 20-minute drive away from Austin's downtown. However, Round Rock is appealing for more than just accessibility reasons. It's actually the headquarters of Dell, so there are numerous food, shopping and entertainment venues that support that massive population of employees. In addition to housing a variety of things to do, Round Rock retains a small town charm and coziness that Austin can't match.

Having trouble with Craigslist Round Rock? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Round Rock, TX

Finding an apartment in Round Rock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

