Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:03 AM

401 Teravista

401 Teravista Pkwy · (321) 394-9645
Location

401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX 78665
Teravista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1535 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 0123 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 0933 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,083

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0611 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,387

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 0128 · Avail. now

$1,436

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 0122 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,436

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1538 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,691

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Unit 0222 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,691

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 401 Teravista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
e-payments
garage
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
bbq/grill
business center
concierge
conference room
game room
internet access
internet cafe
Welcome to 401 Teravista, a beautiful community comprised of luxury apartments conveniently located in Round Rock, Texas. Inspired by Tuscan design, bold colors, extravagant amenities, and unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, our community provides the next level of luxury living to satisfy your every possible desire. Our individual apartment homes are bursting at the seams with high-end features like soaring 9’ to 14’ ceilings, elegant crown molding, granite countertops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Once you have settled in, you can take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool, squeeze in a workout at our 24-hour fitness center, or engage with other residents in our exclusive billiards and social lounge. Looking for a night on the town or a great place to shop? 401 Teravista is within close proximity to some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment around. For relaxed living in a spectacular setting, come experience the finest luxury apartments Round Rock has to offer.

401 Teravista is proud to support The United Nations Children's Fund. UNICEF works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Max weight 60 lb
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $30/month, Detached Garage: $150/month, Attached Garage Included w/Select Homes.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Teravista have any available units?
401 Teravista has 20 units available starting at $1,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Teravista have?
Some of 401 Teravista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Teravista currently offering any rent specials?
401 Teravista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Teravista pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Teravista is pet friendly.
Does 401 Teravista offer parking?
Yes, 401 Teravista offers parking.
Does 401 Teravista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Teravista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Teravista have a pool?
Yes, 401 Teravista has a pool.
Does 401 Teravista have accessible units?
No, 401 Teravista does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Teravista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Teravista has units with dishwashers.
