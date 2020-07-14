Amenities

Welcome to 401 Teravista, a beautiful community comprised of luxury apartments conveniently located in Round Rock, Texas. Inspired by Tuscan design, bold colors, extravagant amenities, and unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, our community provides the next level of luxury living to satisfy your every possible desire. Our individual apartment homes are bursting at the seams with high-end features like soaring 9’ to 14’ ceilings, elegant crown molding, granite countertops, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Once you have settled in, you can take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool, squeeze in a workout at our 24-hour fitness center, or engage with other residents in our exclusive billiards and social lounge. Looking for a night on the town or a great place to shop? 401 Teravista is within close proximity to some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment around. For relaxed living in a spectacular setting, come experience the finest luxury apartments Round Rock has to offer.



401 Teravista is proud to support The United Nations Children's Fund. UNICEF works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more.